Lewandowski saves lethargic Bayern

Robert Lewandowski reacts after scoring a late equaliser for Bayern Munich away at Hertha Berlin, yesterday.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin and increase their advantage at the top of the standings to eight points.

Hertha Berlin scored through Vedad Ibisevic with the Bosnian volleying in for his ninth goal and his first goal since November, with Bayern Munich, who crushed Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, lacking any game plan despite controlling possession.

The Bavarians, who looked a shadow of the team that obliterated Arsenal with three goals in 10 minutes, had few clear-cut chances in the second half.

But Lewandowski was in the right place at the right time to fire in from close range for his 16th league goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Arjen Robben had seen his shot blocked by the Hertha Berlin defence.

“The team is always there when needed,” captain Philipp Lahm told reporters after the match.

“But to be honest we had come to Berlin to win.”

Bayern, who have now won just one of their last three league games, moved up to 50 points with RB Leipzig, in second place on 42, travelling to Borussia Moenchengladbach today.

“We worked at it until the very last minute,” said Bayern’s Thomas Mueller.

“We have the mentality but we would have liked to win here.”

Borussia Dortmund bounced back from their midweek Champions League loss at Benfica to ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 and climb into third place on 37 points.

An own goal from Jeffrey Bruma put them in the driving seat before Lukasz Piszczek and Ousmane Dembele increased their lead with second-half goals.

Hoffenheim joined them on 37 points after their 2-0 victory over bottom side Darmstadt, courtesy of Andrej Kramaric’s brace.

Eintracht Frankfurt squandered their chance to go third in the standings, slumping to a 2-0 defeat by visitors Ingolstadt to drop to fifth on 35 points.

Strugglers Werder Bremen were another team who won 2-0 away to improve their prospects of survival.

First-half goals from Serge Gnabry (16) and Thomas Delaney (23) put the northerners in control at Mainz and they held on for a win which leaves the hosts looking over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table.

Bundesliga

Played yesterday

Mainz vs Werder Bremen - 0-2

Bor. Dortmund vs Wolfsburg - 3-0

E. Frankfurt vs Ingolstadt - 0-2

Hamburg vs Freiburg - 2-2

Hertha Berlin vs B. Munich - 1-1

Hoffenheim vs Darmstadt - 2-0

Playing today

B. Mgladbach vs RB Leipzig - 15.30

FC Cologne vs Schalke - 17.30