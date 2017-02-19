Hoops march on after 2-0 win

Celtic extended their Scottish Premiership lead with a 2-0 win over Motherwell yesterday.

Moussa Dembele’s 34th-minute penalty, after he was fouled by Zak Jules, put Celtic ahead and James Forrest jinked past Joe Chalmers to double the lead before half-time. That was how it stayed, enough to leave the Hoops 27 points clear of Aberdeen and 30 ahead of rivals Rangers, with those teams both playing today.

Scottish Premiership

Celtic vs Motherwell - 2-0

Hearts vs Inverness - 1-1

Partick vs Hamilton - 2-0

Ross County vs St Johnstone - 1-2

Playing today:

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen - 14.00

Dundee FC vs Rangers - 16.15

Scottish Championship

Dumbarton vs Ayr United - 2-2

Greenock Morton vs Falkirk - 2-2

Raith Rovers vs Hibernian - 1-1

League One

Airdrieonians vs Livingston - 0-4

Albion Rovers vs S’housemuir - 1-1

East Fife vs Brechin City - 3-2

Queen’s Park vs Alloa Athletic - 0-2

Stranraer vs Peterhead - 3-3

League Two

Arbroath vs Stirling Albion - 1-1

Berwick Rangers vs Forfar - 3-2

Cowdenbeath vs Annan - 0-1

Edinburgh City vs Montrose - 1-1

Elgin City vs Clyde - 4-1