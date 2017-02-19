Football news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he does not know if new signing Gabriel Jesus will play again this season after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot.

Jesus had surgery to mend his broken metatarsal on Thursday.

Guardiola said: “The important thing now is a good recovery and he is going back when he will be fit. I don’t know if it will be the end of the season or next season.

“Now we send all our support to him and his family and we are waiting until he is back.”

Jesus made a bright start to his City career since joining from Palmeiras, scoring three goals and keeping the more established Sergio Aguero out of the side.

Kelly lands ban for ball boy push

Leyton Orient midfielder Liam Kelly has been banned for six matches for pushing a ball boy during last week’s League Two clash with Plymouth.

The FA charged Kelly with violent conduct after he shoved 17-year-old Plymouth ball boy Jake McLean to the ground while attempting to retrieve the ball during his side’s win at Home Park, in an incident not seen by the match officials.

Kelly denied the charge but the FA announced yesterday that an independent regulatory commission had ruled against him.

Winks is keen to face veteran Parker

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks will be the apprentice taking on the master if he gets to face Fulham’s Scott Parker in the FA Cup fifth round today.

When Parker was leading Spurs into the Champions League under Harry Redknapp in 2012, Winks was 16 and still coming up through the club’s youth system.

Winks said: “He was great with me, always giving me advice.

“Hopefully, if I do get the chance to play against him it will be respect on both sides, but I will go out and try to win.”

Parker, at 36, is 15 years Winks’s senior and no longer a regular at Fulham.

Landmark goal

Karim Bellarabi scored the 50,000th Bundesliga goal on Friday night but it was Javier Hernandez who stole the headlines with a brace as Bayer Leverkusen claimed a 3-1 win at Augsburg.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, with Bellarabi’s first-time effort a landmark strike in German football.

Leverkusen doubled their lead before the break when Hernandez was on the end of a flowing passing move to finish neatly.

Augsburg were back in it when Dominik Kohr finished an impressive team move. But their hopes were dashed when Hernandez scored his fifth goal in his last four matches.

Hernandez was withdrawn shortly afterwards, with Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League action this week.

Bernardeschi to get new Fiorentina deal

Fiorentina will be making sure that midfielder Federico Bernardeschi won’t leave the club for cheap by inserting an amendment to his contract – a €70m release clause.

Bernardeschi, a Fiorentina youth product, took the Serie A by storm this season and has attracted the interest from various clubs in Italy and abroad including the likes of Juventus, Inter, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina are rushing to secure their prized asset with a new contract.

Bernardeschi’s current contract runs until June 2019 but the new deal would raise his wages to around €2m per year.

‘Club Whereabouts’ ruling breached

Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA’s anti-doping rules relating to “club whereabouts” information, English soccer’s governing body said.

“It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d),” the FA said in a statement.

Bournemouth have until next Thursday to respond to the FA charge.

Last week, fellow Premier League club Manchester City were fined £35,000 after a similar charge and were warned about their future conduct.

Regulation 14 requires clubs to provide dates where training is taking place and players’ overnight addresses.

Australia coach worried over Kruse

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is concerned that Socceroos such as Robbie Kruse might not get enough playing time in the Chinese Super League under new rules restricting the number of foreigners allowed in each team.

CSL clubs will be limited to three foreign players per game for the 2017 season, which begins on March 3, down from the five of last year.

Kruse and midfielder James Holland moved to Liaoning FC last month, joining James Troisi at the club.

“You hope Kruse has got a move where he plays regularly,” Postecoglou said.

“There are no guarantees any more. That’s a bit of a concern.”