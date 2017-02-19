Bale back with a bang on return from injury

Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol yesterday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.

Bale collected a through ball from Isco and darted into the box, taking one touch before lashing it in off the far post for the perfect return after almost three months out with injury.

The Welshman rushed towards the corner flag to celebrate with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful before being congratulated by team-mates Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez.

Alvaro Morata had given Real the lead and Bale’s 83rd-minute strike kept them in pole position in their pursuit of a first league title since 2012.

Bale has won seven trophies since his world-record move to Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 but the title has so far evaded his grasp.

“It felt really good to be back after working so hard to recover, especially to come back like this, helping the team with a goal,” Bale said.

“The fans were incredible, they applauded me and I felt their appreciation. It was great to be able to help the team out.”

Bale had to endure his longest spell on the sidelines since joining Real when he damaged ankle ligaments against Sporting Lisbon on November 22, interrupting an impressive start to the season with Real which had yielded seven goals in 16 games.