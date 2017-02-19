Atalanta’s push continues
Serie A’s surprise package Atalanta moved three points off the UEFA Champions League places in the table after Andrea Conti’s second-half finish secured a 1-0 victory over struggling side Crotone at home yesterday.
Conti finished a delightful team move in the 48th minute, sliding the ball home at the back post after being picked out by Andrea Petagna to settle a dull contest that rarely threatened to spark into life.
Fourth-placed Atalanta, who have 48 points, have never finished higher than fifth in Serie A, but the win takes them three points behind third-placed Napoli and still one ahead of Lazio who beat Empoli 2-1 in the late kick-off yesterday.
Toothless Crotone had a stoppage-time equaliser from Aleandro Rosi ruled out for offside and remain 19th on 13 points after their 18th league defeat of the season.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.