Atalanta’s push continues

Serie A’s surprise package Atalanta moved three points off the UEFA Champions League places in the table after Andrea Conti’s second-half finish secured a 1-0 victory over struggling side Crotone at home yesterday.

Conti finished a delightful team move in the 48th minute, sliding the ball home at the back post after being picked out by Andrea Petagna to settle a dull contest that rarely threatened to spark into life.

Fourth-placed Atalanta, who have 48 points, have never finished higher than fifth in Serie A, but the win takes them three points behind third-placed Napoli and still one ahead of Lazio who beat Empoli 2-1 in the late kick-off yesterday.

Toothless Crotone had a stoppage-time equaliser from Aleandro Rosi ruled out for offside and remain 19th on 13 points after their 18th league defeat of the season.