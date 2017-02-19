All-Premier ties steal the limelight

The full semi-finalists line-up of the 2016-17 FA Trophy will be decided today when the other three last-eight encounters will be played this afternoon.

Much of the attention will be on the National Stadium where Premier League leaders Balzan face a tricky test against Tarxien Rainbows while Floriana will be up against Ħamrun Spartans.

Across the channel, modest SK Victoria Wanderers will look to prolong their stunning run in the competition when they take on Pembroke Athleta, currently struggling in the BOV Premier League, at the Gozo Stadium.

The tie between Balzan and Tarxien has all the makings of a real cruncher if their two previous meetings this season are anything to go by.

In fact, both league clashes ended in similar two-all draws with Balzan coming back from two goals down to grind out a point in the first fixture and the Rainbows repeating the same feat in the corresponding second round clash.

The Rainbows had a smooth ride to the quarter-finals after convincing victories over Għargħur (6-0) and Lija Athletic (3-0).

Balzan, after coasting past Żebbuġ Rangers 3-1, needed a last-gasp Alfred Effiong goal to overcome Valletta in the fourth round played last month.

The Reds will again be without defender Justin Grioli who is down with knee trouble but Tarxien can bank on a full squad.

Floriana, who ousted Birżebbuġa and Għajnsielem in previous rounds, are keen on a comeback to European football this season, and, with big guns Birkirkara, Valletta and Hibernians all bowing out of the competition earlier than expected, the Greens will surely fancy their chances of reaching the final.

Coach Giovanni Tedesco is sweating on the fitness of key trio Nicholas Chiesa, Amadou Samb and Enrico Pepe.

Ħamrun will be without their most influential player as Jake Grech has been ruled out for three weeks with a pulled hamstring suffered in a league match against Valletta last week.

The Spartans are experiencing a difficult spell lately as three successive league defeats, against Pembroke, Balzan and Valletta, has seen the side slipping to the lower end of the league standings.

Coach Jacques Scerri expects a strong response from his players as they look to reach the semi-finals of the cup competition for the first time since 2012.

Elsewhere, SK Victoria Wanderers will be all out this afternoon to rewrite their club’s history books if they eliminate Pembroke from the competition.

The side from the capital are the first ever Gozitan side to have ever reached the last eight of the FA Trophy. They’ve already claimed a Premier League scalp in the tournament this season after ousting St Andrews in the fourth round.

After overhauling their squad during the January transfer window, Pembroke have shown signs of improvement. So, today they will be fancying their chances of making further inroads in the FA Trophy.

Today’s matches

(Gozo Stadium)

SK Victoria W. vs Pembroke Athleta - 13.00

(National Stadium)

Balzan vs Tarxien Rainbows - 14.00

Floriana vs Ħamrun Spartans - 16.00