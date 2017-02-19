Students raise €2,600 for Puttinu Cares Foundation

Some of the money was raised through a book sale at St Michael School, Pembroke.

Pupils from St Michael School, Pembroke, and Form 2 students from St Michael Foundation, San Ġwann, recently raised a total of €2,620 for Puttinu Cares Foundation.

The pupils at the Pembroke junior school raised €2,200 by making and selling Christmas cards, through book and cake sales and by donating €1 each. A further €420 was collected during the run-up to Christmas by Form 2 students of St Michael Foundation senior school. The respective donations were presented to Dr Victor Calvagna, president, and Dr Andrew Decelis, a member of Puttinu Children’s Cancer Support Group in the presence of St Michael School principal Annemarie Carabot and St Michael Foundation headmaster Alfred Sant Fournier.

Dr Calvagna said the money would be used to buy new property in London to accommodate the families of patients undergoing treatment.