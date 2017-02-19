School’s open day
St Joseph School, Sliema, Senior Section, held a Living Responsibly Community Open Day to showcase projects students undertook to continue exploring issues on responsible eating first first tackled in the We Eat Responsibly EU project of scholastic year 2015-2016.
The activities included shape poetry, influenced by favourite foods; video presentations; research on Jamie Oliver’s Healthy Eating Campaign – The Food Revolution; the cultivation of a herb garden reusing pallets; a Sliema eateries survey; Maltese folk and contemporary dances; the history and traditions associated with Maltese food; Maltese honey production; literary appreciation of the poem Aqta Fjura u Ibni Kamra; an Italian breakfast – do you know how far your food travels?; financially responsible living; a comparison of Vitamin C in fresh and packaged fruit juices; palm oil presentations and exhibitions; interactive games on the theme of responsible eating; the physics of food waste; and exploring themes from Pope Francis’ Laudato si’.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.