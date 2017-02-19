School’s open day

St Joseph School, Sliema, Senior Section, held a Living Respon­sibly Community Open Day to showcase projects stu­dents undertook to continue explor­ing issues on responsible eating first first tackled in the We Eat Responsibly EU project of scholastic year 2015-2016.

The activities included shape poetry, influenced by favourite foods; video presentations; re­search on Jamie Oliver’s Heal­thy Eating Campaign – The Food Revolution; the cultiva­tion of a herb garden reusing pallets; a Sliema eate­ries sur­vey; Maltese folk and contem­porary dances; the history and traditions associated with Maltese food; Maltese honey production; literary appre­ciation of the poem Aqta Fjura u Ibni Kamra; an Italian break­fast – do you know how far your food travels?; financially res­pon­sible living; a comparison of Vitamin C in fresh and packaged fruit juices; palm oil presentations and exhibitions; interactive games on the theme of responsible eating; the physics of food waste; and exploring themes from Pope Francis’ Laudato si’.