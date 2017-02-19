Advert
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 00:01

School’s open day

St Joseph School, Sliema, Senior Section, held a Living Respon­sibly Community Open Day to showcase projects stu­dents undertook to continue explor­ing issues on responsible eating first first tackled in the We Eat Responsibly EU project of scholastic year 2015-2016.

The activities included shape poetry, influenced by favourite foods; video presentations; re­search on Jamie Oliver’s Heal­thy Eating Campaign – The Food Revolution; the cultiva­tion of a herb garden reusing pallets; a Sliema eate­ries sur­vey; Maltese folk and contem­porary dances; the history and traditions associated with Maltese food; Maltese honey production; literary appre­ciation of the poem Aqta Fjura u Ibni Kamra; an Italian break­fast – do you know how far your food travels?; financially res­pon­sible living; a comparison of Vitamin C in fresh and packaged fruit juices;  palm oil presentations and exhibitions; interactive games on the theme of responsible eating; the physics of food waste; and exploring themes from Pope Francis’ Laudato si’.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. International master in adult education...

  2. 877 Mcast students graduate with...

  3. Why students attend private lessons...

  4. Maths public talk

  5. A guide through the Matsec exam process

  6. School’s open day

  7. Students raise €2,600 for Puttinu Cares...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed