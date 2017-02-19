Maths public talk

Mike Ollerton

A public lecture on Mathematics is being held on Tuesday at 5.30pm at the National Sport School’s multipurpose hall, Pembroke.

The speaker is Mike Ollerton, a freelance Mathematics education consultant based in the UK. He has taught in schools for 25 years and ws involved in teacher training for 10 years.

He is also the author of several books, including The Mathematics Teacher’s Handbook, and Outstanding Mathematics Lessons.

The talk is organised by the Department of Curriculum Management and is especially aimed at teachers of Mathematics, school leaders, administrators and parents.