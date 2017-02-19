The international master students during a visit to Valletta.

Twenty-four students from 18 countries are currently studying at the University of Malta in the second semester of an International Master in Adult Education for Social Change (IMAESC) course. The University, through its Department of Arts, Open Commuities and Adult Education, is one of the universities participating in this joint master’s degree programme together with the University of Glasgow, Tallinn University, Estonia and the Open University of Cyprus.

This course is held under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s degree scholarship scheme, with a new cohort starting the course every September. The first semester takes place in Glasgow, the second in Malta and the third in Tallinn. The students have the option of attending a summer school at the University Sains Malaysia or working as researchers at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) in Hamburg, Germany.

The course covers theoretical and practical aspects of adult education with one of the two placements taking place in Malta during the second semester. A number of visiting scholars visit the different campuses thoughout the programme and deliver seminars in areas connected with their research.

The course also allows enrolment of self-funded students in addition to the scholarship recipients, and local bodies are encouraged to sponsor students through their own scholarship schemes. Maltese students can therefore apply to join the course either through the Erasmus Mundus scholarship scheme or through their countries’ national scholarship schemes. To date there have not been any Maltese applicants.

Applications for the course starting in September through the Erasmus Mundus scholarship scheme have now closed but it is still possible for Maltese students to apply for a place as locally-funded students through the scholarship schemes provided by the government, including those of the Education Ministry.

For further details visit the website below.

www.gla.ac.uk/postgraduate/erasmusmundus/imaesc/theprogrammeandhowtoapply