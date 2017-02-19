A guide through the Matsec exam process

A handbook to guide students through the Matriculation and Secondary Education Certificate (Matsec) examination process has recently been issued by the Matsec board.

The handbook answers students’ frequent asked questions and guides them from the registration process up to the issuing of certificates.

It may be downloaded from the Matsec website below.

www.um.edu.mt/__data/assets/pdf_file/0003/303717/CandidatesHandbk_V02.pdf.