877 Mcast students graduate with advanced diplomas

Some of the students at their graduation ceremony.

A total of 877 Mcast students recently graduated after successfully completing a Level 4 advanced diploma programme at its Technical College during the 2015-16 academic year.

Many of the students are now furthering their studies by following the Level 6 degree programme in their respective areas of study.

Others have found a job immediately following their graduation at Level 4.

Some graduates were mature students who managed to complete their course while living the life of a parent, and have subsequently joined the workforce.

The series of eight graduation ceremonies were held at Mcast’s main campus in Paola during the past few weeks and were presided over by Silvio De Bono, president of the Mcast board of governors, and college principal and CEO Stephen Cachia.

The Technical College has grown further during the current academic year with a total of 2,726 students following one of the 51 programmes offered at advanced diploma level across all Mcast institutes. The range of courses was increased with the launch of a number of innovative programmes, such as the Advanced Diploma in Food Technology, the Advanced Diploma in Cultural Heritage and the Advanced Diploma in Performing Arts.