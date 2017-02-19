Weekly consumer advice
• Consumers are obliged to honour sales agreements by paying for the goods or services provided to them.
• Sellers are obliged to provide the product or service ordered at the priced and date agreed.
• When consumers change their mind they do not only risk losing the deposit paid but may also be obliged to purchase the product or service ordered.
• Consumers may cancel a sale and claim back the deposit paid if the seller is unable to honour the original sales agreement.
• Contracts of sale are best concluded in writing.
