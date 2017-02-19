Weekly consumer advice

• Consumers are obliged to honour sales agreements by paying for the goods or services provided to them.

• Sellers are obliged to provide the product or service ordered at the priced and date agreed.

• When consumers change their mind they do not only risk losing the deposit paid but may also be obliged to purchase the product or service ordered.

• Consumers may cancel a sale and claim back the deposit paid if the seller is unable to honour the original sales agreement.

• Contracts of sale are best concluded in writing.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: info@mccaa.org.mt

Consumer complaints: fair.trading@mccaa.org.mt

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt