Q: I have a retail shop and would like to know the correct wording I should use to inform my clients that the shop does not issue refunds.

A: A retail outlet can adopt a no-refund policy only when consumers change their mind about a purchase made, due, for instance, to a wrong buying decision. In cases, where the product sold to consumers results defective or does not conform to the contract of sale, the Consumer Affairs Act gives consumers the right to claim a free remedy. The remedies consumers are entitled to are in the first instance, repair or replacement of the non-conforming product. If such solutions are not possible, or if opted for may cause consumers a significant inconvenience, then consumers are eligible to claim part or full refund of the price paid. Hence, in such circumstances consumers may opt to cancel a sale and claim a refund.

If, as a seller, you would like to feature notices in your shop informing customers about your no refund policy, on such notices you should also write that the consumers’ statutory rights are not affected by this policy. This would mean that your policy could only be applied in situations where consumers do not have legal rights.