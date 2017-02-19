Group is first operator to meet EU requirements

Kindred Group leads the online industry by becoming the first operator to successfully complete an external audit against the official 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU)

The group is committed to offering customers the best value deal and user experience, while ensuing a safe and fair gambling environment. The EU recommendation is the first objective standard for industry best practices across the European Single Digital Market and was adopted as part of the 2012 EU Action Plan on Online Gambling.

The independent audit was conducted by eCOGRA, a leading audit body accredited in several countries, and examined key elements of the group’s operations, focusing on the recommendations’ six core principles:

1. Transparent information and communications on the nature of gambling;

2. Commercial communication (advertising and sponsorship) should be carried out in a responsible and transparent manner;

3. Verification process for the age and identity of players;

4. Measures to prevent minors from gambling, including strict minimum age requirements;

5. Responsible gaming tools to keep gambling under control and prevent problems, such as deposit limits, information, customer support and self-exclusions;

6. Provision of training to employees, notably on problem gambling issues;

Kindred Group CEO Henrik Tjärnström said: “The group continues to raise the bar for responsible gambling and customer trust. The successful completion of this independent audit once again demonstrates that we have the right practices, technology and people in place to provide a safe and secure experience for our customers.”

The recommendation also acknowledges that for the majority of adult EU citizens, online gambling is a recreational activity and the importance of an attractive regulated offer as “online players look for competing gambling opportunities whenever they perceive a lack of attractive offers. For the majority of people in the EU who take part in online gambling, it is a recreational activity”.