Disclaimer
The information published in this page is intended for information purposes only.
Any legal claim or action taken in the event of a dispute should be based solely on the legal texts concerned.
For more information, call the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority on Freephone 8007 4400.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.