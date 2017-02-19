Advert
What people think of the property market

To find out what users think about the property market in Malta, the team at propertymarket.com.mt carried out an online survey.

The results revealed that 55 per cent of participants are already home owners, with another 48 per cent intending to buy a property within the next three years.

When asked for their opinion on property prices, the majority (64 per cent) of users agreed that prices are too high. Only 10 per cent think prices are reasonable and no one thought they were low.

There is high expectancy for a rise in property prices over the next three years, with 30 per cent saying they think prices will increase dramatically and another 35 per cent think they will increase by a bit. Not everyone holds this sentiment though, as 14 per cent think prices will crash and a further nine per cent think they will decrease.

Users were also asked what they thought about investing in a property to rent and the results show that 52 per cent thought it was wise investment, 43 per cent were unsure and only five per cent thought it was not a good investment.

To see the full report, visit http://www.propertymarket.com.mt/what-do-you-think/ .

