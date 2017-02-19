Upcoming course on unmasking fraud

Castille Institute will be organising a full-day course entitled ‘Unmasking fraud’ on February 28.

Internal and occupational fraud is the most prolific and highest recorded global fraud activity there is. Impacting the largest multinational corporations and companies of all sizes in all places, from 2014 to 2016 fraud-related losses increased by 18 per cent over and above the $3.5 trillion amount recorded in 2015 alone. Therefore business losses to fraud continue to spiral and business­-critical loss prevention measures must include an excellent internal investigations capability.

This seminar is designed to support auditors, risk managers, dedicated investigators, HR managers and any professional who may be called upon to carry out an investigation into suspected fraud activity. The course presents a highly valuable opportunity to gain enhanced skills and understand both the key characteristics of internal fraud and its investigation.

This seminar is being delivered by Ian Ross, who has over 25 years’ experience in the detection and prevention of financial crime. Mr Ross is a former UK police officer with commendations in investigating multiple fraud cases. He is also an experienced law lecturer and senior risk manager supporting the financial, insurance and other main industries.

Mr Ross is an outstanding and prominent fraud investigator, with supporting skills of intelligence handling to meet modern challenges of fraud trends and threats. Recent projects include cybercrime risk and prevention. Ian has delivered focused training in fraud investigation and auditing to banks, insurance companies, multinational corporate entities, national police forces and the military.

Included are the UK Serious Fraud Office, AXA Health Insurance, Deloitte, United Bank for Africa, ‘De Inspectie’, The Netherlands, the Royal Oman Police, the Oman Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Police Economic Crime Departments.

To reserve a seat, call Castille Institute on 2093 3000 or e-mail institute@castilleresources.com. For more information, visit http://castilleinstitute.com .