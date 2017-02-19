Thomas Smith has redesigned website

Thomas Smith has launched a fresh-looking, optimised, redesigned website. The site has a younger appearance and provides simple navigation, as well as a pleasant browsing experience.

A new blog feature has been added to the site, which will be updated with the latest trending insurance topics. Each month, the blog will talk about various subjects, main company events and sponsorships.

The shipping pages outline the steps Thomas Smith can help customers with to ensure their cargo has a smooth voyage and arrives at its destination on time.

The company is the local agent for Maersk Line. This allows it to offer clients access to various ports in Europe, the Far and Middle East, Libya, Tunisia, as well as Central America, via the Maersk Line and Seago Line routes.

The site links to the company’s Facebook page, which is constantly updated with facts, news and monthly CSR activities.

Managing director Joe Gerada said: “We are excited about our fresh look and online presence. The rebranding and enhancement of our website will ensure that customers have complete knowledge of the available resources and services we offer. We will continue to acquire results based on the values of integrity, insight, expertise and experience.”