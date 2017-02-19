Advert
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 00:01

Successful recruitment exercise

Several people attended the recruitment day held at the Luzzu Conference Hall in Qawra for those interested in a career with AX Hotels. This was the third such event organised by the resort and the atmosphere was busy as interested parties had the opportunity to discuss a wide variety of job opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Participants applied for full-time or part-time jobs, while students applied for summer jobs, with the aim of gaining some experience in the industry.

