Successful recruitment exercise
Several people attended the recruitment day held at the Luzzu Conference Hall in Qawra for those interested in a career with AX Hotels. This was the third such event organised by the resort and the atmosphere was busy as interested parties had the opportunity to discuss a wide variety of job opportunities in the hospitality industry.
Participants applied for full-time or part-time jobs, while students applied for summer jobs, with the aim of gaining some experience in the industry.
