Recruitment firm sees record year

Vacancy Centre’s general manager John Dimech (left) with CSB Group CEO Michael Zammit.

Vacancy Centre, a specialist provider of complete recruitment solutions operated by CSB Group, has experienced a record year in 2016. This was mainly fuelled by the ever-increasing number of clients who filled their vacancies with talented career seekers assisted in their career progression by the firm.

Vacancy Centre’s general manager John Dimech, who joined the team a year ago, brought with him a wealth of experience and a fresh mindset. Since then, the agency has shifted its strategy to focus more on specific sectors, namely financial, legal and compliance, gaming and IT services, administration, sales and marketing. This allowed each member of the team to become more knowledgeable on these sectors, thus providing a more specialised and speedy service.

The team constantly participates in trade shows, allowing members to keep abreast with developments taking place within specific industries of interest. Just last week, Mr Dimech and Sarah Miceli were present at the CSB Group stand at ICE Totally Gaming, a massive iGaming exhibition in London which attracts thousands of major iGaming industry stakeholders.

Mr Dimech believes that the secret behind Vacancy Centre’s success lies behind the team’s commitment to support the local and international business community and career seekers, and its constant strive towards providing efficient and personalised services with maximum confidentiality.

The company is available to help organisations look for the ideal employee or any person actively looking for the next career move. E-mail jobs@vacancycentre.com for more information and guidance.