Property agency plans to increase sales, letting team

Following the increasing growth of Chestertons Malta, its new CEO Natasha Pace has provided insight into how 2016 has affected the company and what 2017 has in store.

The past year saw the company introduce two new branches in Gzira and Santa Venera, as well as moving into its custom-built head office in St Julian’s. Ms Pace said: “Chestertons Malta opened its doors to business in 2012 and, while this may be considered as quite late in joining the real estate industry in Malta, we do believe it is a positive challenge and even an advantage for us, as we have been put in a position where we can observe and take on the best practices in the property industry.”

During 2016, the company represented the Chestertons brand and its available properties at a home and exhibition fair in the Netherlands, followed by a roadshow in South Africa. One of the brand’s achieved goals was the launch of its new website under www.chestertons.com.mt.

“Now that a new year has begun, we have numerous goals in place that support the growth of our company, such as continuing to build the brand recognition and offering first-class service to new and existing clients, including working with our international Chestertons network and concentrating more on commercial leases as the demand in Malta increases,” Ms Pace added.

Recruitment is an ongoing priority and the firm is constantly seeking experienced individuals interested in joining its team as sales and letting consultants. For more information, call 7928 4217 or e-mail enquiries@chestertons.com.mt.