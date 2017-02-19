New Dhalia Office in Santa Venera

The Santa Venera team with branch manager Petra Galea (third from left).

Dhalia has opened a new office in Santa Venera, offering residential and commercial property sales services.

Branch manager Petra Galea said: “This is a very exciting opportunity to work together as a strong team and continue to provide the very best service to clients this year.”

The new office brings the number of offices forming part of the Dhalia Group to 17.

Dhalia is recruiting consultants to join its Santa Venera team. For more information, visit http://dhalia.com/careers/work-with-dhalia/ .