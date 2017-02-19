New CRM system to be rolled out to IFSP members

Jonathan Chetcuti during his presentation to IFSP members.

During the IFSP 2017 annual conference, Concept Stadium co-founder and director Jonathan Chetcuti gave a presentation on how members of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners can increase interaction with the institute through a new online client relationship management (CRM) platform.

This system will allow members and administrators to automate existing processes, give more control to members over their own data, enhance the user experience and centralise various data sources.

It will also supply the institute with a more organised way of carrying out its various duties and also smoothen its operations from an administrative perspective. Features of the new CRM system include the centralisation of data by importing databases in one hub, the facility to update databases with ease, an advanced search and filtering system that allows the administrators to query users and their actions and an organised mailing list. Project management and event organisation modules were also deployed.

Mr Chetcuti said: “Companies and NGOs are appreciating the importance of organising their data electronically. CRM systems have become one of the most valuable assets of any organisation, not only because they act as a repository of one’s clients, but because they also allow one to seize business opportunities by keeping track of contacts and potential leads.”

IFSP general secretary Simon Gatt said: “In an effort to streamline the institute’s operations, to better serve our members, we approached Concept Stadium for the creation of a more CRM management system. We were proud to present the new system to our members at the annual conference and it was very well received.”

The conference took place at the Xara Lodge in Rabat.

The issues discussed included increased regulatory measures, the current political climate and technologies that promise to upend the certainties that have underpinned the market for decades.

For more information, e-mail team@conceptstadium.com.