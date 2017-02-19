Launch of new headquarters for Salvo Grima Group

The Salvo Grima Group of companies has just launched new headquarters in Marsa, integrating its comprehensive range of operations with its fully-equipped logistical centre.

The Salvo Grima Group has been undergoing a period of steady growth in recent years, notably through its collaboration with British American Tobacco (BAT) and its recent acquisition of Vladex BV, a Dutch food distribution company based close to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

Established in 1860, Salvo Grima Group is one of Malta’s oldest family-run businesses, which employs over 70 people and is currently managed by a team which includes members of the sixth generation of the Grima family.

It offers services in ship supplies, duty-free, travel retail and product distribution both in Malta and overseas.

“The move is designed to consolidate Salvo Grima Group’s Malta-based services and subsidiary companies to ensure greater efficiency and faster, more streamlined operations across all aspects of its business,” group chief executive officer Karl Aquilina explained.

He described the move to new headquarters as a major step forward for the group, reflecting its dynamic approach and drive towards greater modernisation and delivering unsurpassed client service.

Apart from its 155-year pedigree in ship supply operations, the Salvo Grima Group also operates several duty-free travel retail outlets in port and airport locations in Malta and Palma de Mallorca.

The group also offers a specialised super-yacht premium supply service.

Further information can be obtained from: www.salvogrima.com. The group’s new address is: Salvo Grima Group, Marina Milling Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa MRS 3000.