Group holds staff development programmes

Vassallo Builders Ltd has embarked on an intensive staff development programme comprising various intiatives spread over a number of months.

A number of managers followed a year-long programme called APEX, delivered and coordinated by Think Talent, one of the group’s training partners. APEX is a leadership development programme that combines parallel coaching and individual personality profiling. It is aimed at addressing areas of leadership, business and management development required by middle-management positions.

The company also held a seminar titled ‘Creating a high-performance culture’, addressed by the company’s chairman, CEO and deputy CEO, with a special presentation by motivational speaker Nathan Farrugia.

Staff members, from managers to supervisors, receptionists and cleaners, took part. The session also included practical team exercises. Top management also shared with participants the company’s financial results for last year, as well as its future vision.

A teambuilding event was held at Għajn Tuffieħa Camp, in collaboration with the St Aloysious College Scout Group. Here, employees were divided into four teams with various games and tasks assigned within set timeframes. All games involved teamwork, from scavenger hunts to building bridges, cooking and a host of other activities.

The event turned out to be a great success, with participants enjoying a fun-filled afternoon with colleagues in a relaxed environment.