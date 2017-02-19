Firm’s comprehensive survey of Malta gaming salaries shows growth of sector

Boston Link has released a comprehensive study of salaries within Malta’s iGaming sector. The salary survey, available as a download from its website, highlights key trends in the growing competition within the industry to find and keep the best talent. Together, these trends highlight the growth in the sector, as well as the challenges that growth is creating.

Boston Link’s managing director Julian Perigo said: “Talent is prized more than ever by the Maltese gaming industry, with 2016 seeing unprecedented growth in demand for skilled personnel. Salaries are rising and companies are becoming increasingly generous and creative in the benefits packages they are offering. This report covers the salary ranges and averages for the most common positions among both operators and suppliers, as well as what is impacting those salaries – be it language skills, performance-based bonuses or other variables.”

He added: “Encouragingly, the island’s talent pool is improving; from local talent with specialist skills in areas such as finance and tech to international recruits relocating to Malta from the UK, Isle of Man, mainland Europe and particularly Gibraltar. We have built several of our findings on relocations and benefits into the survey results as a guide to these difficult areas.”

Some of the key trends in the report include:

• The importance of language skills in driving salaries in customer service, VIP management and sales and marketing positions. Fluent speakers of Germanic and Scandinavian languages are in high demand locally and many are experiencing significant bumps in pay;

• The apparent reticence of legal professionals to move into the sector to work ‘in-house’, despite attractive salaries on offer;

• The significant difference in approach between businesses that are having success with relocations from outside Malta and those that are not. Setting aside the financial packages on offer, the report outlines how companies who are offering more practical support in terms of finding property, education, banking and other essentials are much more successful in attracting and retaining overseas staff;

• How creative benefits are playing an increasingly important role in attracting staff, with developments being made in the fields of pension schemes, flexible and remote working, health and nutrition programmes, personalised events and prizes and better career development planning.

The full salary survey report can be downloaded from www.boston-link.com/lp/malta-igaming-salary-survey-2017/

Boston Link is a talent-acquisition firm headquartered in Malta, with additional offices in the Isle of Man. It is focused on recruiting and head hunting for permanent positions in gaming, technology and financial services firms across Europe, with a particular specialism in offshore markets. Boston Link is part of Boston Multi Family Office, an international professional services group.