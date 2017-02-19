Equiom Malta lends expertise to aviation, yachting conference

Corporate services and trust provider Equiom will be attending a two-day conference on ‘Opportunities in business jets’ and ‘Opportunities in superyachts’ in Malta on Wednesday and Thursday at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Valletta.

Representing Equiom Malta over the two days will be Chris Cini, legal counsel, Mark Young, manager of Yachting and Aviation, and Ayuk Ntuiabane, director of VAT.

On day one, which focuses on aviation, industry expert and respected speaker Ayuk has been invited to participate in a panel discussion at 2.30pm on ‘In the wake of major geographical turbulence what will happen to aircraft registration and tax liabilities?’ On day two, the conversation moves to superyachts and Ayuk will then be involved in a debate on the ‘Links between private aviation and superyachts’ at 3.15pm.

The Equiom team will be available to discuss their multi-jurisdictional aviation services, including aircraft ownership structures, VAT and customs advice and importation of aircraft into the EU. In relation to yachting, Ayuk and the team will be on hand to provide information about Equiom’s yachting services, such as multi-jurisdictional yacht regis-trations, bespoke ownership structures for VAT and tax efficiencies, EU importation and Maltese yacht leasing.

For more information, e-mail malta@equiomgroup.com.