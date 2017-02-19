Digital solution for Jobsplus is finalist at eBusiness awards

ICON’s digital solution for Jobsplus has been shortlisted for ‘Best eGovernment Initiative’ in the 2016 MCA eBusiness Awards because it gives stakeholders the opportunity to view and analyse the most common gaps between profiles and enterprise demands.

The portal is part of a website that can be used on desktops, tablets and smartphones. A Microsoft and Google Partner, ICON was able to offer a cost-effective solution designed to appeal to a younger audience.

Josef Cachia, Finance and ICT Department manager of Jobsplus, said: “The portal is a truly formidable tool which, apart from the various online services available to our clients, offers an online platform where jobseekers and employers can match and communicate with each other. It will help make our organisation more efficient in our day-to-day activities, which in turn will cause Malta’s employment services to be much more effective and efficient.”

Jobseekers can further populate their CVs with the relevant academic qualifications, preferred job types, skills and competencies, along with licences they may hold. The portal can also highlight which criteria is missing in the jobseeker’s profile with respect to the vacancy demands, the number of vacancies matching the jobseeker’s profile and the number of profiles matching a specific vacancy.

If you want to explore the future of personalised recruitment, visit https://jobsplus.gov.mt/ .