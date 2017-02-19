Advert
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 00:01

CSB Group at ICE Totally Gaming in London

From left: CSB Group director and iGaming consultant Roger Strickland Jr, Manuel Mallia, Minister for Competitiveness and Digital, Maritime and Services Economy, and CSB Group CEO Michael Zammit.

From left: CSB Group director and iGaming consultant Roger Strickland Jr, Manuel Mallia, Minister for Competitiveness and Digital, Maritime and Services Economy, and CSB Group CEO Michael Zammit.

ICE Totally Gaming 2017, which took place from February 7 to 9 at the London Excel, has attracted thousands of visitors, including leading corporate service provider CSB Group.

The show brought together international operators and suppliers from the betting, bingo, casino, lottery, mobile, online, social and street gaming sectors, offering unrivalled opportunities to visitors and exhibitors alike.

The group has been involved in Malta’s iGaming industry since its inception. Apart from assisting gaming operators with the submission and pursuance of their gaming licence application with the Malta Gaming Authority, it helps gaming operators relocating to Malta with other key services offered under different brand names.

These include Vacancy Centre, a specialist provider of complete recruitment solutions; Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, a licenced estate agent with a vast portfolio of high-end residential and commercial property for sale and letting; and Regus, a provider of flexible and professional workplace solutions.

