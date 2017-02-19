CSB Group at ICE Totally Gaming in London
ICE Totally Gaming 2017, which took place from February 7 to 9 at the London Excel, has attracted thousands of visitors, including leading corporate service provider CSB Group.
The show brought together international operators and suppliers from the betting, bingo, casino, lottery, mobile, online, social and street gaming sectors, offering unrivalled opportunities to visitors and exhibitors alike.
The group has been involved in Malta’s iGaming industry since its inception. Apart from assisting gaming operators with the submission and pursuance of their gaming licence application with the Malta Gaming Authority, it helps gaming operators relocating to Malta with other key services offered under different brand names.
These include Vacancy Centre, a specialist provider of complete recruitment solutions; Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, a licenced estate agent with a vast portfolio of high-end residential and commercial property for sale and letting; and Regus, a provider of flexible and professional workplace solutions.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.