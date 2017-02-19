Advert
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 00:01

‘Best Social Media Campaign’ to support local businesses

Moving away from the customary social media campaigns and competitions, ICON took a different approach to utilising social media. Rather than focusing on generating high engagement, brand awareness and short-term results, it set out to support local businesses in understanding the Maltese market and its buying behaviour in a way that allows retailers to take educated decisions, based on long-term marketing strategies.

ICON collaborated with the University of Malta to carry out in-depth research on consumers’ use of social media in Malta and understand the influence these channels have on purchasing decisions.

As a result, ICON published a White Paper, which is available for free download on its website. It further set up a social media campaign to promote this report, reach its target audience, bridge the channels to the site and generate conversions.

