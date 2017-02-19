Alter Domus acquires CARTA in the US

Alter Domus, a provider of fund and corporate services dedicated to international private equity and infrastructure houses, real estate firms, private debt managers, multinationals, capital markets issuers and private clients, has signed an agreement to acquire CARTA Fund Services in the US.

CARTA specialises in providing private equity-focused, client-driven, customisable reporting and administrative solutions for both general partner sponsors and institutional and sophisticated investors.

The firm was founded in 2013 by Michael Trinkaus as a spin-off of a private equity company and today counts a team of 28 experienced professionals.

Alter Domus CEO Laurent Vanderweyen said: “We are delighted to welcome the CARTA team to Alter Domus as the first step in our long-term strategy to develop the US market as one of our key locations in offering vertically integrated services to our international client base. CARTA has an impressive track record of growth, a strong management team and a differentiated approach to client service that will serve as the platform for our worldwide clients and prospects. The combined services offerings will provide seamless access to Alter Domus’ global reach of offices and service lines for all of their US and international needs.”

CARTA Fund Services CEO Michael Trinkaus said: “Becoming part of the Alter Domus Group gives us the ideal platform to further accelerate our success in building a strong private equity administration practice. We share the same strategic vision as Alter Domus to become a high-quality service provider in our industry and by combining our service offerings, we believe we significantly strengthen our ability to serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients in the US.”

Mr Trinkaus will become regional executive, North America, and country executive, US on completion of the transaction.