€500 for 10 BOV cardholders
The 10 BOV cardholders who took home €500 each were announced during a presentation at the BOV Centre in Santa Venera. They were addressed by electronic banking executive Ivo Camilleri, accompanied by cards business executive Chris Degabriele.
The winners were among thousands who used their BOV cards during the Christmas promotion campaign, which ended on January 7.
Every transaction for a minimum of €25 automatically earned the cardholder a stake in a lottery. Those whose names were randomly drawn up were contacted and asked a skill-based question. The vouchers are redeemable at Matrix and Forestals outlets, both partners of the BOV Cards Loyalty Programme.
Congratulating the winners, Mr Camilleri said: “Cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payment. At BOV we are committed to continue investing in and harnessing technology to make banking as efficient and seamless as possible.”
He went on to highlight some of the benefits linked to BOV cards, such as the convenience and peace of mind they offer, particularly when compared to cheques and cash. Referring to online banking, Mr Camilleri mentioned the BOV 3D Secure introduced by the bank years ago, which offers an added layer of security whenever one effects an online payment.
“Promotions linked to card usage are organised by the bank from time to time, as a sign of appreciation towards its customers for their loyalty,” said Mr Camilleri, while urging cardholders to be on the lookout for similar promotions which will be announced over the coming months.
