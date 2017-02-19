45 local Remax agents attend European Convention in Rome

Over 1,200 Remax delegates met at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome for the 2016 Remax European Convention. Among them were 45 top local agents currently working in Remax offices in Malta.

The convention, now in its eighth edition, has become a popular event, with organisers each year putting together an agenda of events and with leading global speakers coaching and motivating the attending agents and broker owners. There are also events and talks to update agents on the very latest trends and techniques emerging from the global real estate industry.

This year’s agenda included talks by the world’s leader in real estate Tom Ferry, internet entrepreneur Brad Inman, conductor and Grammy-winner Christian Gansch and Remax Europe CEO and managing director Michael Polzler. Workshops and talks were hosted on a variety of topics, including industry trends and innovation, winning strategies for buyer and seller, lead generation, and setting the stage for next generation leadership. Other highlights included the spectacular gala dinner and show hosted at the historic Villa Miani on Rome’s Via Trionfale.

“This year’s agenda was fantastic,” said Remax Malta COO Jeff Buttigieg. “It is a reflection of what sets Remax apart in this industry both on a national and international level. Interacting with the best industry professionals such as Ferry and Polzler and bringing that knowledge back to Malta to inject into the industry here is a huge advantage.”

The legacy of past Remax European Conventions has certainly been felt in the local industry, with many attending agents returning more motivated than ever, with new ideas, international leads and an evergrowing portfolio of skills.

“This convention is exactly what Remax is all about – sharing experiences, learning new things and ensuring we meet and exceed the highest possible standards. This approach is unique to Remax and we are very proud to be a part of it,” Mr Buttigieg added.