The limits of infatuation

As Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s notorious Venus in Furs hits the stage courtesy of Masquerade, Johnathan Cilia catches up with leading lady Jo Caruana.

Human sexuality and sensuality can, sometimes, seem to be made up of an astounding mix of seemingly unrelated tendencies and emotions, all intertwining among one another, delivering incredible highs and devastating lows that we, as humans, attempt to ride, as if like a tempest, that love invariably brings along with it.

The two-sided coin that is the interplay between love and sensuality is often combined with another tempestuous tendency within humans, the seeking of power over others, as some of the most consistent themes in human drama.

These themes are always juicy themes, electrifying audiences because they cut deep into what a man and wo­man really are. Or they can be in the right situation. And these themes have been troubling hu­man­ity since time immemorial.

It is these exact themes that the Austrian author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch explored in his volume of series Love, published in 1870. Reaching back into time, he invokes the Roman goddess of love, beauty, desire, sex, fertility, prosperity and victory, Venus, in one of his most famous novellas, Venus in Furs, a part of his Love series.

Written over 140 years ago, Venus in Furs explores the extreme limits of infatuation, causing some controversy over the years for its take on themes like female domination and sado-masochism.

This novella was being given the play treatment by playwright David Ives, and the Masquerade Theatre Company will be putting it on locally for a sexually-charged performance that will explore these timeless themes.

Described as a provocatively seductive play about love, lust and literature, the story features a young actress who is determined to land the lead in a new play based on the classic erotic novella in question, Venus in Furs. During her audition, she gets caught up in an electrifying game of cat and mouse, with the director blurring the line between fantasy and reality and testing the boundaries between dominance and submission.

This production, to be held at the Blue Box Theatre, boasts two of Malta’s most experienced actors, Jo Caruana and ex-West End performer Thomas Camilleri.

Although both actors are currently best known for their regular appearances in the hugely successful The Comedy Knights’ annual Christmas show, both have an impressive portfolio of serious roles in productions, having appeared in Les Misérables, All New People, Equus and Evita.

The direction is in the hands of Michael Mangion, who last directed the much-acclaimed The Pride by Alexei Kaye Campbell at St James Cavalier.

The international staging of Venus in Furs has garnered acclaim, with the seductive play being described as “90 minutes of good, kinky fun”, and “deadly serious, madly funny”, and lead actress Jo Caruana tends to agree. “I think that is a good description,” she says. “But I also think it’s important to allude to the drama in the piece. It’s not a comedy in the guffaw-inducing sense – although there are lots of laughs thanks to the character interactions. It’s thought-provoking and very interesting, especially as it provides insight into two different time periods – the 1870s of Sacher-Masoch’s book, and the more recent New York setting.”

Jo’s central role in the play is one that she can definitely sink her teeth into. “I play Vanda, an actress, who also plays Vanda von Dunayev in an audition,” she explains. “The role is an exciting one because it’s always interesting to get to play two characters in one, and Vanda is quite a character.

“As I said, the role moves between modern day and the 1870s very swiftly, and the character morphs. So it’s really two characters, each with their own nuances and intentions. It’s a fantastic challenge – the sort that comes along rarely.”

As if her roles as Vanda weren’t as stimulating enough, her co-star is a welcome addition for her.

“I am also excited about playing across from Thomas Camilleri – a very good friend and a fine actor – in a two-hander. We work regularly together; recently we completed the run of the Comedy Knights, and one of my last roles (in Masquerade’s All New People) was opposite Thomas too. There’s some tough content to cover,” she admits. “So, working with Tom makes it that much easier. I am also enjoying the various accents that the characters require – that’s always good fun,” she laughs.

The play explores some admittedly uncommon and possibly heavy themes, but in a nuanced and subjective manner. While it could be easy to just call this a “sexy play”, it’s much more than that.

“Some people seem to look for controversy in everything,” notes Jo. “The fact that it is based on an 1870 book about sadomasochism is potentially controversial, but actually the content is about wider power struggles – such as the struggle between the sexes, or between an actress and director.”

“It’s a ‘thinking’ piece,” she continues. “So I hope people will come along to enjoy the script, which I think is very well-written. As I said, they can expect some laughs at the hands of the characters and the script, but this is not a farce. I hope reactions will be positive; the power struggle topic is very timely and this play certainly questions that.”

Topics like the status between genders, equality in the workplace and sexism, are very much on the international agenda in 2017, so the play’s exploration of these themes is certainly timely – and if done in an attractive and stimulating way, so much the better.

As Jo prepares for her role in the performance, I ask her if she sees any of her own personality in that of the Vandas. “Not so much in Vanda von Dunayev, but a little in Vanda the actress,” she smiles. “She’s just full of energy – which I can be, if I’ve had enough tea. She’s also passionate... and just a little eccentric.”

Masquerade’s Venus in Furs takes place on February 24, 25, 26 and March 3, 4, 5 at Blue Box Theatre, M Space, Msida. Tickets are available online.

