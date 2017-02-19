Tenishia to perform at Tomorrowland

For the fourth time, international DJ Joven Grech, better known as Tenishia, will be performing at Tomorrowland – the world’s biggest dance festival, which happens yearly in Belgium in July.

The fable themed festival completely sold out its 360,000 internationally available tickets in just four hours and has all the world’s biggest names from the DJ world performing on several state-of-the-art stages, including Tiesto, Carl Cox, David Guetta and Armin Van Buuren.

Tenishia has been a regular performer of the festival since 2012 and this year he will be performing on July 28 on the Tranceaddict stage. Needless to say, the news went down well with Tenishia followers who expressed their satisfaction on social media to the Maltese flag bearer with various positive comments.

Tenishia is the most followed artist on social media with almost 300,000 followers on Facebook alone, and plays an average of 45 international shows per year spanning across all the continents. He has also been ranked five times with the World Top 100 DJs.