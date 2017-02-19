Tal-Linja is back for Carnival

Photos: Chris Goa Farrugia

Last summer, the Malta International Arts Festival hosted what was probably Malta’s largest touring street theatre show. Over 2,500 people turned up and the squares were buzzing with audiences waiting for... a bus. Some came with their own chairs, others sat down on the parvis while others stood up close to the cast.

Sean Buhagiar’s B’Tal-Linja Jaqbillek Żgur! was a show that toured the five regions of the Maltese islands, becoming the first theatre project to work regionally since the five regions were established. Kalkara, Birkirkara, Mellieħa, Siġġiewi and Żebbuġ (Gozo) were the lucky squares. This time, the show is back for Carnival celebrations.

The audience will enjoy the talent of a stellar cast and lively ensemble as the ma­gical bus enters the square, filling it with smoke and bubbles. The cast, led by veteran singer and actress Mary Rose Mallia, gives a very energetic performance during the 50-minute show.

“I believe Mary Rose Mallia has an amazing talent. Both Simon Bartolo and myself are extremely pleased to have her captaining our bus. Nonetheless, the whole cast is a real tour-de-force!” Buhagiar said. The show features a great cast, with names such as Clive Piscopo, Ronald Briffa, Jamie Cardona, Gilbert Formosa, Marilù Vella, André Mangion, Leigh-Ann Abela and Josette Ciappara.

The ensemble was created through a social theatre programme. A number of auditions were performed in schools and village drama groups. Many of the chosen ensemble actors come from backgrounds of passion plays, village shows and processions.

The script also deals with very social issues such as the environment, language, religion and politics

The ensemble is led by experienced actresses such as Christine Francalanza and Alison Abela. “This gives a stronger value to the project. Besides being wildly entertaining, this is a community project, a social project, and a regional project that hopefully leads to more democratisation of local theatre,” Buhagiar said.

The concept is simple. An old Maltese bus gets to the square. The Carnival audiences will then be enthralled with the splashes of colour, song, fire, comedy and much more. The show is also interactive, with members of the audience, including the captain of the bus – Mary Rose Mallia – choosing someone from among the audience to board the bus.

Bartolo wrote a script with a different style this time – adapting his tongue-in-cheek to street theatre and surrealism. The script also deals with very social issues such as the environment, language, religion and politics.

Buhagiar, who is directing and producing the show, said: “After this summer’s success, we were very proud to present the show again. Street Theatre and Carnival have a lot in common. The cast are more than delighted to recreate their colourful characters and we are told the Carnival audiences will be delighted with the spectacle.”

This project was co-funded by FOPSIM through the EU Collective Plays project which is funded by the Creative Europe Programme of the EU. The show will be held on Saturday on St George’s Square, Valletta, at 9pm and next Sunday at 3pm and at the Victoria Carnival stage.