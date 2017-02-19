Opera in the time of Trump and Brexit

Sean Buhagiar, Kenneth Zammit Tabona and Jack Furness.

Teatru Manoel is presenting Mozart’s comic opera, Le Nozze di Figaro, in a brand new production, alongside the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Philip Walsh. The timeless opera is one of the favourite operatic works of all time.

Nozze, as opera lovers affectionately call it, has stood the test of time with audiences always falling head over heels for the story of Figaro and Susanna. In fact, many seem to be thinking ahead since the tickets are selling very fast. Moreover, it seems there will be more than just going home humming to the beautiful melodies when watching this version of the opera.

The artistic director of Teatru Manoel, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, decided to spice things up with the Nozze this year. He brought a team of young practitioners. Sean Buhagiar, fresh from his Teatru Malta appointment, will be acting as producer, while Jack Furness, who has just finished working on Der Rosenkavalier at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, will be taking over the direction.

Philip Walsh

The whole team want the opera to be enjoyable, amusing and relevant. Furness is basing the opera, which was originally written in the 18th century, in modern times – in Europe today or in the near future.

In fact, the opera uses current political challenges. Figaro and Susanna’s story takes place in the time of Trump, Brexit, protests and other familiar situations.

Le Nozze di Figaro tells us how a countess and her servant come together to chasten the aristocrat husband for his philandering. The count, in this version, is a CEO. The continent is on the brink of societal collapse, and popular movements of all stripes are rallying people to their cause.

An interesting take on what is arguably one of the greatest masterpieces ever produced by Mozart and Da Ponte

Sound familiar? In Teatru Manoel’s Le Nozze di Figaro, barriers are broken, structures soften and the inflexible bends. We watch how the revolutionary co-operation of the women across class boundaries leads to the triumph of love and acceptance. Along the way, two very different couples learn lessons about both life and love. This is most definitely an interesting take on what is arguably one of the greatest masterpieces ever produced by Mozart and Da Ponte.

The production has a stellar cast, with Paul Putnins in the title role, and the renowned Paris-based soprano Claire Debono as his fiancée, Susanna. The international cast includes also Christian Bowers as Count Almaviva, and Ruth Sammut Casingena as his countess. Clare Ghigo is the wonderful Cherubino, a teenager caught up in the political madness who cross-dresses constantly in pursuit of new and more identities.

Kinga Dobay is Marcellina, with Francesca Aquilina in the role of Barbarina. In the role of Bartolo we see Emilio Marcucci and Richard Roberts in the roles of both Basilio and Curzio.

The creative team also consists of a list of renowned artists, with contemporary artist Pierre Portelli taking on the set, while the lighting design is by veteran Christopher Gatt and the costumes by the talented Maria Muscat of Babettopolis fame.

The opera will be sung in the original Italian, with English and Maltese subtitles. This is the first time Maltese subtitles will be provided.

The performances will take place on February 28 and on March 2, 4 and 6, always at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or from the Manoel Theatre Box Office. For more information contact info@teatrumanoel.com.mt or call 2124 6389.