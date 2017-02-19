New challenges for ŻfinMalta

Mavin Khoo

ŻfinMalta founder Mavin Khoo will be embracing new opportunities away from Malta. Anna Marie Galea interviews him about the implications of stepping down from ŻfinMalta and the way forward for the national dance troupe.

Having spent more than seven years in the Maltese islands, three of which spent serving as artistic director for ŻfinMalta, Mavin Khoo has decided to step down from his role in order to be able to embrace new opportunities abroad.

“I would like to say that being the artistic director of ŻfinMalta when it was still being born has been nothing short of a privilege but that, as an artist, my first responsibility must always be to the development of the self. I have grown into my role here.

“However, as any artist will tell you, comfort is not a good place for those who truly want to embrace their craft. One must always be on the move and always open to growth if they are truly to be at the service of art. I am not looking for security. I simply want to consistently grow through new environments.”

Indeed, Mavin’s wish to lead by example has been a defining feature of the ŻfinMalta ethos. “I encourage all my dancers to try a range of different things. What kind of director would I be if I were not to lead by example? I want to dance more… it’s time for me to step back.”

Although Mavin will be leaving his role as artistic director, he does not plan to simply up and leave. “There will obviously be a transitional period and I really want to make sure that we are able to find the right person for the job as it only makes sense for the company to be directed by someone who is able to understand the work we have done so far. I will be coming in and out over the coming months to help with the transition.”

Does he plan on directing in the coming years? “I have learnt never to say never. I have been here for seven years and, while I have no plan to come back on a full-time basis, who knows what the future will hold? I will definitely be coming back to Malta to perform as a dancer.

At the end of the day, to be world class, you have to be uncompromising

“I think the priority at this point in time is for us to find someone who is philosophically and stylistically in sync with what we have done so far, someone who is willing to build on what there is rather than move into an entirely different direction.

“Naturally, everyone has their own journey to undergo, but I’m hoping that where possible, we will continue to fine-tune what we have already set in motion.”

When Mavin himself started out as director, many had their own brand of advice to offer him. “When I took on the appointment, many people gave me so many different pieces of advice, and well, pretty much all of the things they said came true.

“It took three years for ŻfinMalta to become the professional company I wanted it to be in terms of organisation, stamina, experience and ultimately, understanding fatigue. It was extremely emotionally gratifying to see that happening. I myself have learnt to be determinedly uncompromising. At the end of the day, to be world class, you have to be uncompromising.”

Having been criticised for possibly being too nurturing to his dancers, Mavin emphatically disagrees. “My love and commitment to my dancers and dance ties into the fact that I am a servant to art.

“As was instilled in me by my own teachers, we must always be at the service of our art and that must come before everything else.

“I believe that in time, people will understand the importance of this and that will be my artistic legacy to them. I suppose I’m very much like a parent in the way I think ahead. I am not interested in a quick pro­duct. I am interested in potential and how best to reach the maximum of it.”

Mavin’s advice for whoever comes after him is simple, if direct: “It’s important that one understands the legacy of what has been left. While it might be easy to expect a lot very quickly, it is important to remain calm, to be patient and to take into consi­deration what can be achieved on a long-term basis. It’s important that one is not overambitious and that adequate time is given for development.

“I believe, wholeheartedly, that my time here has left a product that speaks for itself. However, it is important to listen to your own conviction and stay true to the course you have chosen. You must serve the dancers, the organisation, and above all else, the art.”