Linking art to commerce

Creative workshops.

Have you ever thought about what, exactly, the items you purchase at the supermarket say about you as a person? A new project – You Are What You Buy, by performance artist Miss K, is hoping to answer that question and others, while also researching key topics related to commerce.

“This project departs from a reflection on our need to affirm ourselves as consumers,” says Kristina Borg (known artistically as Miss K).“It will take the form of a multidisciplinary collaboration, and will look into the relationship between art and commerce, as well as how the art sphere is influenced by, and reacts to, the capitalist economy. Park Towers Supermarket, Sta Venera, was the setting for the already-completed research and will also host the final performance where customers are invited to become part of the piece and fully activate the artwork.”

Aside from Borg, who is leading the pro­ject, the campaign has brought together key professionals, including Italian social anthropologist Virginia Monteforte, Italian academic Silvia Simoncelli and local dramaturg Jean-Marc Cafà.

The collaboration will result in a set of drawings and a final performance piece

The final result will include performances by Miriam Calleja, Elise Ellul, Sergio Laferla, Yandrick Agius, Zofia Sokołowicz and Norman Cristina. The collaboration will result in a set of drawings and a final performance piece at Park Towers, including a collection of wearable items, as well as an exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv highlighting the documentation of the project.

“The project is all about breaking norms and raising awareness – not just about consumption and the effect of capitalism on us as consumers, but also about how and where we experience art,” Borg continues. “I would like the public to get involved as much as possible, and to give them the chance to experience a sense of belonging and ownership through it.”

You Are What You Buy will also result in a wearable collection that can be acquired during the performance piece and which will be given to crowdfunding backers as a thank you. These items include badges (in return for €8), and screen-printed T-shirts and tote bags (for €15).

Performers working with clients.

Other rewards include tickets to the screening of your choice at Spazju Kreattiv (for €22), a set of six coasters illustrating scenes from the final performance piece (for €25) and a unique embroidered autograph (for the highest-possible donation of €200).

“This is an expensive project to make. And although we are partially funded by Arts Council Malta’s Malta Arts Funds, and in kind by Spazju Kreattiv, we still need further funds to fulfill the production costs. This is where crowdfunding comes in, and we hope that the topic and results will inspire people to support us and get involved. You can help make it happen by joining us in this curious and unconventional move away from the typical art space,” Borg adds.

www.zaar.com.mt/projects/buy-miss-k/