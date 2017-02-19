Bursa orchestra to play Cassar, Brahms at MCC

The Mediterranean Conference Centre, in collaboration with the European Foundation for the Support of Culture, will be presenting a concert featuring the Bursa Symphony Orchestra (violinist Fedor Rudin and pianist/conductor Alexei Galea Cavallazzi) at the Republic Hall of the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on March 5 at 6pm to celebrate 50 years of Maltese-Turkish diplomatic relations.

The concert opens with Mariella Cassar’s January, an orchestral tribute to the composer’s teacher, Charles Camilleri, followed by J. Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major and Symphony No 1 in C Minor.

The Bursa State Symphony Orchestra is one of the best orchestras in Turkey. It tours around Turkey regularly and has been associated with musicians such as A. Markov and A. Rudin.

Rudin, who is one of today’s rising stars, a student of Zakhar Bron and Pierre Amoyal and a winner of various prestigious competitions, will be performing Paganini D’ Annunzio on a 1680 Stradivarius.

The concert will also feature Alexei Galea Cavallazzi, the only Maltese musician to be awarded the Union Federation Medal by the Russian Parliament for his contribution to culture.

Galea Cavallazzi obtained an honorary degree in Musicology from Oxford and studied conducting in Dresden and Vienna with S. Leissner and A. Maschat after completing the Moscow Conservatoire in the class of the legendary V. Merzhanov.

For booking call 2559 5750. Tickets start from €10.

www.mcc.com.mt