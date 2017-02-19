A dose of monkey business

Super Sponge Trio – Francesco Frendo, Luke Briffa and Kurt Dean Micallef Photo: Lorella Castillo

What can you tell us about your new project? Also, how did the name come about?

Super Sponge Trio is an instrumental power trio that incorporates a multifarious blend of uncanny melodies, bouncy rhythms and tenacious grooves. This unrivaled unique act displays a concoction of styles ranging from jazz-funk, prog-fusion and crossover rock.

There is no direct meaning with regard to the name, we kept it open to interpretation. Choosing a serious name sometimes makes people over-analyse the music, we don’t want that.

Super Sponge can mean literally anything; one could close one’s eyes and imagine a sponge with a cape, others can image a thing that absorbs water, others may think “these guys are messed up”.

Who are you collaborating with and how did this collaboration come about?

The project includes Kurt Dean ‘Green’ Micallef on guitar and Francesco Ċikku Frendo on bass, two long-time friends whom I’ve known for the past 12 years; we practically grew up together and supported each other in our musical endeavours. We got together a few months ago, but we have always shared common interests in musical styles.

You all hail from different musical backgrounds, I believe. Can you tell us more?

Yes we do. Kurt is more into the old-school classical rock sound; however he can play seamlessly across different styles. On the other hand Ċikku is more of a groove oriented bass player; he is the grooviest bass player I have ever played with. He can make your head bump. However we all share the same interest in music, and that is rock. We all grew up listening to Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Herbie Hancock, John Sco­field among many other artists. Our individual interests brought about the sound we have today.

What is the creative process like for you guys?

We all give our personal input to what we write, we bring ideas together, compose things individually, then work on such ideas together. We also like to jam on ideas, see where any idea might go, then structure all these elements together.

Will this project be gig-based or studio based?

It is both. Our frame of mind is to compose as much music as possible together so we can showcase it live. But we are also very interested in documenting our music and recording live takes with visuals, as we did last December for the recording of our electronic press kit.

How do you describe the project’s sound? Are there any particular influences?

I like to think of it as a mash-up of styles. The sound is very raw and groovy. If I had to name some styles it would be classic rock, 1970s funk, modern stretch music and New Orleans jazz/rock.

You are more known for your jazz roots. Do you see this as a departure?

Personally I do not classify music with titles of styles. I stay away from pigeonholing, whatever sounds good is golden to me.

I like to create and expand on what I have studied and share this art form with the wonderful musicians who I’m very happy to be working with.

I enjoy playing any style of music, from jazz, to rock to metal, from hip hop to classical music to alternative. I love playing any percussive instrument and greatly value my colla­boration with different artists.

You are involved in multiple pro­jects. How do you manage to juggle everything?

I’m lucky because the people I’m working with are very co-operative and reliable, so I’ve got used to a systematic agenda that I’ve stuck to, and I can manage my studies, re­hear­sals, performances and my life that way. It’s all a matter of good time management. It gets hectic sometimes, but I never regret anything or any decisions I’ve taken.

Do you have a favourite project?

No, they are all different. I’m very happy to be working with different people, who all bring different energies to each project. I’m inspired by different people and I learn a lot that way. I believe that being in different set-ups helps me grow as a musician. There are a lot of talented musicians on the island, and there is a lot of space to grow.

What can we expect from the event on Friday?

Be sure to check out this act’s debut gig that will showcase an array of original and eclectic songs as well as idiosyncratic arrangements of some classic rock tunes.