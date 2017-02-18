Watch: Video captures sinkhole swallowing minivan

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

Two vehicles were swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles, California, injuring one woman.

Footage from a TV news helicopter showed the second vehicles falling vertically into the 20-foot sinkhole.

Firefighters were able to rescue the injured woman before the second car fell.

A huge storm is rolling through California, bringing the heaviest rainfall the state has seen in six years. At least two people have died in the storm.