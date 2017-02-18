Advert
Saturday, February 18, 2017, 13:34

German foreign minister: UK shouldn't be treated too harshly over Brexit

The German foreign minister has said the UK's European Union partners should resist the temptation to be excessively tough on London as it negotiates its exit from the 28-nation bloc.

Sigmar Gabriel told the Munich Security Conference he regrets very much Britain's decision to leave, but "we must respect it".

He added: "We should resist the temptation to treat Britain overly harshly - not out of pity, but in our own interest.

"We need Britain, for example, as a partner in security policy, and I am also convinced that Britain needs us."

Mr Gabriel is also Germany's vice chancellor.

