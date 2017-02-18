Williams unveil images of 2017 racing car

Williams have become the first team to provide an insight into how cars will look in the new Formula One era after unveiling images of their 2017 challenger. The sport has undergone a massive overhaul of its regulations over the winter in a bid to make the cars faster and more aggressive.

And while the British racing team will not officially take the wraps off their new car until February 25 they released a short video of their 2017 design yesterday.

The cars will be bigger and heavier this year and are expected to place a greater physical demand on the drivers with lap times set to tumble by up to five seconds.

Williams will have a new driver line-up for the forthcoming campaign after Valtteri Bottas left to join Mercedes. Felipe Massa, who announced he was retiring only last September, is back racing for Williams this year. He will be joined by 18-year-old Canadian rookie Lance Stroll.