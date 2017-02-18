Advert
Saturday, February 18, 2017, 00:01

Williams unveil images of 2017 racing car

Williams have become the first team to provide an insight into how cars will look in the new Formula One era after unveiling images of their 2017 challenger. The sport has undergone a massive overhaul of its regulations over the winter in a bid to make the cars faster and more aggressive.

And while the British racing team will not officially take the wraps off their new car until February 25 they released a short video of their 2017 design yesterday.

The cars will be bigger and heavier this year and are expected to place a greater physical demand on the drivers with lap times set to tumble by up to five seconds.

Williams will have a new driver line-up for the forthcoming campaign after Valtteri Bottas left to join Mercedes. Felipe Massa, who announced he was retiring only last September, is back racing for Williams this year. He will be joined by 18-year-old Canadian rookie Lance Stroll.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta celebrates 60 years of...

  2. Dybala scores twice as Juventus rout Palermo

  3. Arsenal boss Wenger says future will be...

  4. Spurs lose at Gent, Roma and United win

  5. Allegri faces juggling act as Juve eye...

  6. Real boss Zidane warns against...

  7. FIFA to encourage co-hosting for 2026

  8. Mercedes name Allison as new technical...

  9. Infantino plays down violence fears in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed