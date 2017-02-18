Sports round-up

Tennis: Former Davis Cup coach and captain Wally Masur (picture) has replaced Pat Rafter as Tennis Australia’s high performance chief after the two-time grand slam champion stepped down from the role. The 53-year-old Masur has worked closely with Rafter as a deputy and will look to get the best out of a crop of talented young juniors. “Wally will ensure a seamless transition and brings with him the full gamut of experience along the performance pathway, having spent many years running and coaching one of the biggest national academies in NSW as well as serving as Davis Cup coach and then captain,” TA president Steve Healy said yesterday.

Rugby Union: Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night. The three-times World Player of the Year, who plays in France’s Top League for the Racing club, was tested by police after being stopped in his car near the Champs Elysses in the centre of the city, reports said. “No excuses – I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family,” Carter wrote on his facebook page.

Snooker: Barry Hawkins missed match-ball yellow in the deciding frame as he lost 5-4 to Judd Trump in a pulsating quarter-final at the Welsh Open yesterday. Hawkins led by 24 points in the last frame when his attempted pot on the yellow to a centre pocket rolled across the lip but somehow stayed out. Trump cleared to the black to snatch victory and earn a semi-final against Scott Donaldson. “Sometimes you play well and lose and today I didn’t play very well and managed to get through. There is a lot of skill in snooker, but you need a bit of luck to win tournaments,” Trump said.

Darts: Phil Taylor saw off his greatest rival Raymond van Barneveld in what could be the final meeting between the pair. Sixteen-time world champion Taylor is retiring at the end of the year and this Premier League clash in Leeds was the last remaining scheduled fixture between the two old foes. They could draw each other in future tournaments before Taylor quits but, if that fails to happen, the ‘Power’ will retire with a 7-4 victory in their final meeting. “To have played this man, every month, has been incredible,” Van Barneveld said. “We will miss him.”

Alpine Skiing: Austria’s Marcel Hirscher won giant slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships yesterday after a delay caused by a Swiss air force plane slicing through an overhead television camera cable. The incident during an air display before the second run sent the camera crashing to the snow in the finish area, without hitting anyone, and led to a 30-minute delay due to the chairlift being halted for safety reasons. The plane landed safely at a nearby airport. Hirscher led team mate Roland Leitinger to an Austrian one-two with Norway’s Leif Kristian Haugen taking the bronze.