Cuschieri wins European title

Anton Cuschieri

Anton Cuschieri is the new European champion after beating Carl Singleton 8-7 in yesterday’s final in Blackpool, England.

As the final scoreline clearly indicates, this was a tense decider with Cuschieri finally tilting the balance in his favour, having squandered a comfortable 4-0 lead from the opening session as England’s Singleton raced back into contention.

Pumped up by the home crowd, Singleton had also taken a 6-5 lead but Cuschieri regained his composure to seal the European Championship title in dramatic fashion, winning two of the last three frames.

Cuschieri earned the right to play in the final after a 7-3 win over Ireland’s Shaun Sharkey in the semi-finals.

It could easily have been a double for Cuschieri in Blackpool yesterday when playing for the national team. However, they lost to world champions England 8-6 in the final.

The other players in the Maltese side were Antoine Aquilina, Johann Attard, Kevin Mercieca, Chris Tabone and Philip Zammit.

In the Over-50 championship, Malta A’s run came to an end in the semi-final stage after going down to England 5-4.

At the end of the tournament, Ray Caruana was named best player of the category for veteran cueists.