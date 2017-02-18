Camilleri handed youth academy role at Neptunes

Steve Camilleri has been given the opportunity to pass his experience to young players.

Steve Camilleri, who currently plays for Italian Serie A1 team CC Ortigia, will take up the role of head coach at the Neptunes WPSC school to be known as ‘S7even Waterpolo Academy’.

Camilleri will also be in charge of the club’s under 13 team as from the coming season.

The Neptunes and Malta international has reached dizzy heights as a player when winning 24 top honours so far with the Balluta Bay Reds as well as heading the overall scorers’ list for years on end in Malta and abroad for his team.

Still at the peak of a glittering career, this lavishly-decorated player won the domestic ‘Player of the Year’ award a record-equalling five times and finally landed one of the most prestigious individual honours on the international stage when finishing at the summit of the scorers’ list in the European finals in January last year.

Camilleri has also been voted as the 2015 ‘Sportsman of the Year.’

The 29-year-old will now certainly relish the new responsibilities as a mentor of the up-and-coming players.

“Basically, I’ve always been of the idea that if we want to improve our sporting results we must first work on the foundations which are the junior categories,” he said.

“I have decided to use my experience and knowledge which stretch to 14 years at top level in Malta, comprising ten abroad since 2007, to help in making the needed changes for the youngsters to reach desired targets.”

A decade as a full-time professional in the highest categories of the game should give Camilleri a solid platform as a coach of those who aspire to make the grade in waterpolo.

“This will be a challenge for me and I hope to make a success of it,” he added as if to stress that he would like to gain as much satisfaction in coaching as he is having as a player.

It will be completely new territory for Camilleri.