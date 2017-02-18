Budapest mayor flags possible bid withdrawal

Andras Fekete-Gyor is leading campaign against Hungary bid.

Budapest could decide as soon as next week whether to withdraw its bid to hold the 2024 Olympic Games, the Hungarian capital’s mayor said yesterday, in another blow to organisers’ attempts to find a host city.

Hamburg, Rome and Boston have already abandoned their bids to host the Games, an event, whose costs have risen sharply over the past 20 years.

If Budapest pulls out, that would leave only Paris and Los Angeles still in the race.

Prospects of a successful bid dimmed after a local political movement, Momentum, gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the matter, which has grown increasingly unpopular among Hungarians according to a recent opinion poll.

Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos told a news conference that if a referendum was called, he would “seriously consider” a proposal to withdraw the bid.

If Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian Olympic Committee supported a withdrawal, he would submit a motion to that effect to the city council on Wednesday, the local news website index.hu quoted Tarlos as saying.

Momentum, launched by a group of students born around 1989 when the Communist regime collapsed, said it had collected more than 266,000 signatures on a petition against the bid within a month, which its leader said would be enough to trigger a vote.

“The past 30 days have been one of the most magnificent periods in the history of democracy in Budapest,” Andras Fekete-Gyor told journalists after announcing the petition result.

“It would be really cowardly on their part if (Orban and Tarlos) made the referendum impossible or if they withdrew the bid before calling a referendum,” he said. “This would be not only cowardice but also betrayal.”

There was no immediate comment from bid organisers or city hall, but Orban’s Fidesz party appeared to distance itself from the bid.

Lajos Kosa, a senior Fidesz lawmaker, said the issue did not come up at a party meeting and was in the city’s hands.

“This is a national process and the IOC will not comment at this stage,” an International Olympic Committee spokesperson said.

The Budapest Election Office must now rule whether enough valid signatures – 10 per cent of Budapest’s roughly 1.4 million voters – have been collected to call a referendum.

The IOC is due to announce the 2024 host city in September.

If Budapest win, Hungary would become the first Eastern European country to welcome the Summer Games in the post-Communist era.