Screening of Maltese film

A film written and directed by Chris Zarb screens in Valletta tonight as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

Do. Re. Mi. Fa. recalls the notes of a scale but the solfège in this film is of another ensemble. That of four partially intertwined narratives following the daily sufferings, routine and preoccupations of four distinct characters: a conscience-ridden clown, a stage actress, a family man and an American DJ and radio host.

This is a Maltese-produced film with, despite the surreal feel to it, every quarter revolving around a very realistic psychological, political, social and existential core. It stars Paul Flanagan as Bozo, Irene Christ

as Claudia, Sean O’Neil as DJ Trim and Marc Cabourdin as Kyle.

■ Do. Re. Mi. Fa. screens tonight at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 8pm. It is in English and Maltese, with English subtitles and is suitable for those aged 18 and over. The screening is free of charge for Cinema Membership Card holders. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.